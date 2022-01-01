Explore the farm with the Large Red Barn with Animals and Accessories, a fun, educational toy playset from Schleich! This 22.047 x 14.76 x 6.299 set is authentically detailed, and is ideal for hours of imaginative play. Detachable roof, moving barn doors, movable farmer, and functioning winch! 27 pieces. The Large Red Barn with Animals and Accessories is part of Farm World – a fresh play world built around realistic animals and playsets depicting life on the farm. The farmer begins every day by tending to his animals very early in the morning. The farmer’s children, Ben and Sarah, love to play in their Treehouse. What exciting adventures will happen on the farm today? Come join the fun! Ideal for pre-school children aged 3-8.

