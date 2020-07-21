Hover to Zoom
Schiff Biotin + Vitamin C Hair Skin & Nails Support Capsules
30 ctUPC: 0002052511272
Product Details
Schiff Biotin + Vitamin C not only supports hair, skin & nails, but it also supports natural collagen production and with our combination of nutrients it helps support a healthy appearance.*We've specially crafted this product to have high quality ingredients which you can trust.
- These Biotin + Vitamin C capsules are gluten-free, non-GMO, and have colors from natural sources.
- The box that holds your Schiff Biotin + Vitamin C is made from post-consumer recycled natural kraft paper, which is also 100% recyclable & compostable.
- Vitamin C supports the body’s natural collagen production in addition to overall immunity.* When combined with Vitamin A, Zinc and Selenium, these nutrients help support antioxidant activity in the body.*
- Part of the Vitamin B family, Biotin serves a vital role in day-to-day metabolism.* It is also a key vitamin needed for healthy hair, skin, and nails.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.