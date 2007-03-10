Hover to Zoom
Schiff Calcium and Vitamin D3 Bone & Teeth Support Supplement Softgels 1200mg
120 ctUPC: 0002052511256
Schiff Super Calcium supports healthy bones, teeth and even your immune system!* The 1200mg (per serving) of calcium found in Schiff Super Calcium supports healthy bones and teeth.* The 800 IUs (per serving) of vitamin D3 (also known as cholecalciferol) helps to both support your immune system and the absorption of calcium.*
- Backed with a commitment to safety & quality
- Guaranteed purity, freshness and labeled potency
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.