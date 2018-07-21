To Support Overall Digestive Health, Choose Digestive Advantage Fast Acting Enzymes + Daily Probiotic

Digestive Advantage Fast Acting Enzymes Plus Daily Probiotic contains powerful ingredients. the Enzymes help you break down hard to digest carbohydrates, while the Daily Probiotic helps lessen abdominal discomfort and bloating while helping to reduce occasional diarrhea. together, this will allow you to see short-term and long term digestive benefits.

Why Digestive Advantage?

Many probiotics don''t survive through the stomach acid. Digestive Advantage does; it survives through the stomach''s harsh environment 100x better than leading probiotics and yogurt.

Why does Digestive Advantage survive?

The unique probiotic, BC30, that is used only in Digestive Advantage, is naturally protected by a layer of protein. This protection allows it to survive through the stomach''s acid. It can then reach the intestines where you need it most in order to promote digestive and immune health.

Enjoy the Benefits

Fast acting enzymes

Helps stop intestinal gas before it starts

Promotes long-term digestive health with continued use

Just one capsule daily

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.