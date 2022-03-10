Schiff Digestive Advantage Kids Daily Probiotic Fruit Flavored Gummies
Product Details
Digestive Advantage Kids Probiotic Gummies is the easiest and most delicious way to get your kids to take a probiotic. They are made with natural flavors and taste great so kids love them. And with no artificial flavors or colors parents love them too. They help support your child's everyday digestive and overall health and with continued use, gives them long-term digestive support.* Digestive Advantage Kids Probiotic Gummies help to lessen minor abdominal discomfort, bloating and may also relieve occasional diarrhea.*
- Supports Everyday Digestive & Overall Health*
- Natural Fruit Flavors
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Other Ingredients : Corn Syrup , Sugar , Gelatin , Citric Acid , Sorbitol , Natural Flavors , Lactic Acid , Colors , from : Fruits and Vegetables .
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More