Digestive Advantage Kids Probiotic Gummies is the easiest and most delicious way to get your kids to take a probiotic. They are made with natural flavors and taste great so kids love them. And with no artificial flavors or colors parents love them too. They help support your child's everyday digestive and overall health and with continued use, gives them long-term digestive support.* Digestive Advantage Kids Probiotic Gummies help to lessen minor abdominal discomfort, bloating and may also relieve occasional diarrhea.*

Supports Everyday Digestive & Overall Health*

Natural Fruit Flavors

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.