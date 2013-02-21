Hover to Zoom
Schiff MegaRed Joint Care Krill Oil Softgels
30 ctUPC: 0002052510480
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Cholesterol5mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Gelatin , Extra Virgin Olive Oil , Glycerin , Water , Yellow Beeswax , Red 40 , Ethyl Vanillin , Titanium Dioxide , Caramel ( Color ) , Blue 1 , Mixed Tocopherols and Rosemary Extract As Preservatives , Krill Oil , Hyaluronic Acid , Astaxanthin .
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Shellfish,Pork and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
