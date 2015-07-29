Hover to Zoom
Schiff MegaRed Superior Omega-3 Krill Oil 1000mg
60 ctUPC: 0002052599549
MegaRed 1000mg Ultra Strength Omega-3 Krill Oil supplements provide an optimal combination of Omega-3 fatty acids and the powerful antioxidant astaxanthin to support heart health in a once daily softgel.* MegaRed 1000mg Ultra strength Omega-3 Krill Oil has been shown to significantly increase your Omega-3 index in just 30 days. To ensure purity, we remove salts and other impurities to provide the purest krill oil on the market.
- Ultra strength 100% pure Antarctic Krill oil, 2 times more Omega-3s in 1 pill
- Only 1 daily softgel with 1000mg of pure Krill oil
- No fishy aftertaste
- Easy absorption: carried to your body's cells in phospholipid form so it's easily recognized and absorbed
- Heart health support: excellent source of EPA and DHA Omega-3 fatty acids which may reduce the risk of coronary heart disease*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.