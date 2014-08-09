How Does Move Free® Work?

Move Free Ultra® Triple Action promotes joint, cartilage and bone health in just one tiny pill a day for greater freedom of movement.*

Type II Collagen

Helps preserve and maintain cartilage using the same protein found in healthy cartilage. This unique ingredient works with your immune system to help preserve cartilage.*

Hyaluronic Acid (HA)

Hyaluronic Acid is the same molecule found in healthy joint fluid that supports joint lubrication and smooth movement. As we get older, our levels of HA tend to decrease.

Boron

Helps support healthier bones by maintaining healthy levels of Vitamin D, Calcium and Magnesium.* Because joints receive their essential nutrients through their adjoining bones, healthy bones are key for healthy joints.

Easy-to-take Pills:

We know that taking pills every day can be a challenge. With Move Free Ultra® Triple Action, you just need to take1 tiny pill a day instead of 2 large Glucosamine Chondroitin tablets.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.