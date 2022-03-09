Calcium and Vitamin D build and maintain strong bones. Adequate Calcium and Vitamin D are important factors that may reduce the risk of osteoporosis. Schiff® Super Calcium Plus Magnesium also provides 800 IU Vitamin D preserving to help build healthy bones and teeth, reduce bone loss and improve the absorption of calcium. Magnesium helps the body utilize calcium and supports production of cellular energy. Boron also supports bone health.

800 IU Vitamin D3 for Better Calcium Absorption

Supports Healthy Bones & Teeth

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.