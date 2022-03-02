From Schiff comes Whole Root Ashwagandha Extract. We've specially crafted this product to have high quality ingredients which you can trust.Ashwagandha helps manage feelings of everyday stress and helps support healthy stress hormone levels.*

These Whole Root Ashwagandha Extract capsules are VEGETARIAN, NON-GMO, and GLUTEN-FREE with NO COLORS ADDED

Our Ashwagandha is sourced in India and is guaranteed for purity & freshness

Traditionally used in Ayurvedic medicine, Ashwagandha has been used for centuries as an herbal remedy in India

Ashwagandha has been historically used as an adaptogen: a natural substance considered to help the body adapt to stress*

The box that holds your Whole Root Ashwagandha Extract is made from post-consumer recycled natural kraft paper, which is also 100% recyclable & compostable

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.