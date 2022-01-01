Explore the prehistoric world with the Agustinia , a fun, educational toy figurine from Schleich! This 3.425 x 12.953 x 3.74 toy is authentically detailed, and is ideal for hours of imaginative play. The Agustinia is part of Dinosaurs – a daring collection filled with prehistoric creatures just waiting to be discovered and brought to life. Children will learn about dinosaur species, habitats, traits, and more. Warning: imagination required! Ideal for children aged 4-12.

