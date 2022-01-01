Explore the mystical world of Eldrador® with the Battle for the Super Weapon, a fun, educational toy playset from Schleich! Super weapon can be pulled from lava rock! Frost monster with movable arms! Weapons can be swapped! 4 pieces.

The Battle for the Super Weapon is part of Eldrador® Creatures, where dangerous, mystical beings rule. The Lava World, Ice World, Stone World, and Water World are all battling for control of the mighty powerful Super Weapon. The world that has control of the Super Weapon will rule over the entire kingdom. Which side will you choose? Join the battle! Ideal for children aged 5-12.

Dimensions: 4.331 x 11.417 x 9.055 Inches