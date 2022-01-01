Explore the magical world of bayala® with the Fairy Feya with Pegasus Unicorn, a fun, educational toy figurine from Schleich!

The Fairy Feya with Pegasus Unicorn is part of bayala® - a fantasy world made up of fairies, unicorns, and mermaids. All the fairies and unicorns live in the Sun Kingdom called Soleyas, while the Mermaids and their magical animal companions live in the Water Kingdom called Meamare. All the inhabitants are looking forward to the engagement of crown princess Isabelle and Ayron of Meamare. Come join the adventure! Ideal for children aged 5-12.

Dimensions: 6.299 x 5.906 x 7.087 Inches