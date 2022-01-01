Explore the magical world of bayala® with the Glittering Flower House with Unicorns, a fun, educational toy playset from Schleich! Transport basket can be moved up and down! Swivel out makeup counter! Magnetic fairy figurine can ride, sit, and stand securely! Stable with detachable roof, attachable fences, and opening and closing gate! 54 pieces.

The Glittering Flower House with Unicorns is part of bayala® - a fantasy world made up of fairies, unicorns, and mermaids. All the fairies and unicorns live in the Sun Kingdom called Soleyas, while the Mermaids and their magical animal companions live in the Water Kingdom called Meamare. All the inhabitants are looking forward to the engagement of crown princess Isabelle and Ayron of Meamare. Come join the adventure! Ideal for children aged 5-12.

Dimensions: 4.134 x 19.291 x 13.583 Inches