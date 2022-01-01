Explore the magical world of bayala® with the Sera's Magical Flower Boat, a fun, educational toy playset from Schleich! Secret hatch for hidden treasure! 19 pieces.

The Sera's Magical Flower Boat is part of bayala® - a fantasy world made up of fairies, unicorns, and mermaids. All the fairies and unicorns live in the Sun Kingdom called Soleyas, while the Mermaids and their magical animal companions live in the Water Kingdom called Meamare. All the inhabitants are looking forward to the engagement of crown princess Isabelle and Ayron of Meamare. Come join the adventure! Ideal for children aged 5-12.

Dimensions: 5.512 x 15.748 x 13.583 Inches