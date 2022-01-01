Explore the magical world of bayala® with this Mandala Unicorn Mare, a fun, educational toy figurine from Schleich! This toy is detailed and handheld, and is ideal for hours of imaginative play. The Mandala Unicorn Mare is part of bayala® - a fantasy world made up of fairies, unicorns, and mermaids. All the fairies and unicorns live in the Sun Kingdom called Soleyas, while the Mermaids and their magical animal companions live in the Water Kingdom called Meamare. All the inhabitants are looking forward to the engagement of crown princess Isabelle and Ayron of Meamare. Come join the adventure! Ideal for children aged 5-12.