Explore the prehistoric world with this Brontosaurus, a fun, educational toy figurine from Schleich! This toy is detailed and handheld, and is ideal for hours of imaginative play. The Brontosaurus is part of Dinosaurs – a daring collection filled with prehistoric creatures just waiting to be discovered and brought to life. Children will learn about dinosaur species, habitats, traits, and more. Warning: imagination required! Ideal for children aged 3-12.