Explore the prehistoric world with the Baryonyx , a fun, educational toy figurine from Schleich!

The Baryonyx is part of Dinosaurs – a daring collection filled with prehistoric creatures just waiting to be discovered and brought to life. Children will learn about dinosaur species, habitats, traits, and more. Warning: imagination required! Ideal for children aged 4-12.

Dimensions: 3.543 x 9.37 x 4.016 Inches