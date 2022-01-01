Explore the prehistoric world with the Dinosaur Set with Cave, a fun, educational toy playset from Schleich! Front part of cave tranforms into a catapult! Herrerasaurus figurine with movable jaw! Breakaway cave buries anything underneath it! 7 pieces.

The Dinosaur Set with Cave is part of Dinosaurs – a daring collection filled with prehistoric creatures just waiting to be discovered and brought to life. Children will learn about dinosaur species, habitats, traits, and more. Warning: imagination required! Ideal for children aged 4-12.

Dimensions: 5.315 x 15.354 x 9.055 Inches