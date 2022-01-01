Explore the prehistoric world with the Off-Road Vehicle with Dino Outpost, a fun, educational toy playset from Schleich! This set is authentically detailed, and is ideal for hours of imaginative play.

The Off-Road Vehicle with Dino Outpost is part of Dinosaurs – a daring collection filled with prehistoric creatures just waiting to be discovered and brought to life. Children will learn about dinosaur species, habitats, traits, and more. Warning: imagination required!

Vehicle wheels really move!

Ideal for children aged 4-12

Dimensions: 4.33 Inch x 15.35 Inch x 9.06 Inch