Explore the magical world of bayala® with the Dragon Island with Treasure, a fun, educational toy playset from Schleich! Rock baby dragon to sleep in the hammock! Treasure chest to hide magical dragon crystal! Baby dragon fits in the egg! Baby dragon can sit between mom's shoulders! 14 pieces.

The Dragon Island with Treasure is part of bayala® - a fantasy world made up of fairies, unicorns, and mermaids. All the fairies and unicorns live in the Sun Kingdom called Soleyas, while the Mermaids and their magical animal companions live in the Water Kingdom called Meamare. All the inhabitants are looking forward to the engagement of crown princess Isabelle and Ayron of Meamare. Come join the adventure! Ideal for children aged 5-12.

Dimensions: 3.228 x 9.646 x 7.48 Inches