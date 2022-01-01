Anyone who meets the ice dragon should wrap up because he can turn his opponents into ice quicker than a snap of the fingers. It is practically impossible to escape his clutches: he's a strong, fast, and agile flyer who can catch his enemies in the blink of an eye. His wings have dangerous spikes made of ice which he can use to break through even the strongest armor! He's able to use his tail like a massive club during battle-once they're hit, his opponents only see ice stars! Even Eldrador's best fighters are powerless against his strongest weapon-he can freeze attackers straight away with his icy breath.

Model: 70139

In-Package Dimensions: 6.1 Inch x 7.87 Inch x 8.07 Inch

In-Package Weight: 0.33 Pound