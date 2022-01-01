Explore the mystical world of Eldrador® with the Attack on Ice fortress, a fun, educational toy playset from Schleich! This 2.677 x 15.354 x 9.055 set is authentically detailed, and is ideal for hours of imaginative play. Breakaway bridge! Weapons can be swapped! 6 pieces. The Attack on Ice fortress is part of Eldrador® Creatures, where dangerous, mystical beings rule. The Lava World, Ice World, Stone World, and Water World are all battling for control of the mighty powerful Super Weapon. The world that has control of the Super Weapon will rule over the entire kingdom. Which side will you choose? Join the battle! Ideal for children aged 5-12.