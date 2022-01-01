You can often hear the fierce colossus from afar-when he moves, all of Eldrador shakes! Because the stone monster is so gigantic and heavy, he can only move slowly. He is also not particularly bright-but extremely strong! He can rotate his upper body around its axis, meaning he can cause a lot of harm and damage with his mighty stone fists. He gains his strength from a large crystal which he also uses as a dangerous weapon. With each day, he gets stronger and stronger because he eats more and more crystals from the stone world. He has polished off so many that they're even growing out of his back! His greatest enemy is himself-he is practically invincible.

Model: 70141

In-Package Dimensions: 7.67 Inch x 3.34 Inch x 4.64 Inch

In-Package Weight: 0.8 Pound