Explore the mystical world of Eldrador® with the Ice Griffin, a fun, educational toy figurine from Schleich! The Ice Griffin is part of Eldrador® Creatures, where dangerous, mystical beings rule. The Lava World, Ice World, Stone World, and Water World are all battling for control of the mighty powerful Super Weapon. The world that has control of the Super Weapon will rule over the entire kingdom. Which side will you choose? Join the battle! Ideal for children aged 5-12.