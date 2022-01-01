Explore the mystical world of Eldrador® with the Lava Scorpion, a fun, educational toy figurine from Schleich! This toy is authentically detailed, and is ideal for hours of imaginative play. The Lava Scorpion is part of Eldrador® Creatures, where dangerous, mystical beings rule. The Lava World, Ice World, Stone World, and Water World are all battling for control of the mighty powerful Super Weapon. The world that has control of the Super Weapon will rule over the entire kingdom. Which side will you choose? Join the battle! Ideal for children aged 5-12.

Dimensions: 7.795 Inch x 5.394 Inch x 6.772 Inch

Age Range: 5+