Explore the farm with the Adventure Tree House, a fun, educational toy playset from Schleich! Tray can be pulled up and down on working pulley! Secret hedgehog home in hollow of tree trunk! Girl and boy figurines with movable arms and legs! 28 pieces.

The Adventure Tree House is part of Farm World – a fresh play world built around realistic animals and playsets depicting life on the farm. The farmer begins every day by tending to his animals very early in the morning. The farmer’s children, Ben and Sarah, love to play in their Treehouse. What exciting adventures will happen on the farm today? Come join the fun! Ideal for pre-school children aged 3-8.

Dimensions: 13.583 x 15.748 x 4.134 Inches