Explore the farm with the Large Farm House, a fun, educational toy playset from Schleich! Working winch! Detachable roof with secret flap! Interchangable fencing! Farmer and Wife figurines with movable arms and legs! 52 pieces.

The Large Farm House is part of Farm World – a fresh play world built around realistic animals and playsets depicting life on the farm. The farmer begins every day by tending to his animals very early in the morning. The farmer’s children, Ben and Sarah, love to play in their Treehouse. What exciting adventures will happen on the farm today? Come join the fun! Ideal for pre-school children aged 3-8.

Dimensions: 5.512 x 19.291 x 13.583 Inches