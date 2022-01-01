Explore the farm with the Pony Agility Training, a fun, educational toy playset from Schleich! This set is authentically detailed, and is ideal for hours of imaginative play.

The Pony Agility Training is part of Farm World – a fresh play world built around realistic animals and playsets depicting life on the farm. The farmer begins every day by tending to his animals very early in the morning. The farmer’s children love to play. What exciting adventures will happen on the farm today? Come join the fun! Ideal for pre-school children aged 3-8.

Obstacles can be configured in multiple ways!

Suitable for large and small horses!

Child figurine with movable arms and legs!

Seesaw can be turned upside down and used as a bridge!

Dimensions: 2.598 Inch x 9.646 Inch x 7.48 Inch