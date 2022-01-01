Explore the farm with the Puppy Agility Training, a fun, educational toy playset from Schleich! This set is authentically detailed, and is ideal for hours of imaginative play.

The Puppy Agility Training is part of Farm World – a fresh play world built around realistic animals and playsets depicting life on the farm. The farmer begins every day by tending to his animals very early in the morning. The farmer’s children love to play. What exciting adventures will happen on the farm today? Come join the fun! Ideal for pre-school children aged 3-8.