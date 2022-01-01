Explore the lively world of Lakeside with the Frisian Stallion Riding Tournament, a fun, educational toy playset from Schleich! This set is authentically detailed, and is ideal for hours of imaginative play.

The Frisian Stallion Riding Tournament is part of Horse Club. Horse Club is the story of four best friends named Hannah, Sofia, Lisa, and Sarah. These four girls love horses. Each has their own horse, and lives in a beautiful little village called Lakeside. The story of the Horse Club girls is centered around friendship, adventure, and of course, their love of horses.Giddyup!

Removable saddle and bridle!

Ideal for children aged 5-12

Dimensions: 3.23 Inch x 5.91 Inch x 7.09 Inch