Explore the lively world of Lakeside with the Hannah’s First-Aid Kit for Icelandic Horses, a fun, educational toy playset from Schleich! This 2.047 x 7.48 x 6.811 set is authentically detailed, and is ideal for hours of imaginative play. Vet case opens! Bandage fits on all horses! 7 pieces. The Hannah’s First-Aid Kit for Icelandic Horses is part of Horse Club. Horse Club is the story of four best friends named Hannah, Sofia, Lisa, and Sarah. These four girls love horses. Each has their own horse, and lives in a beautiful little village called Lakeside. The story of the Horse Club girls is centered around friendship, adventure, and of course, their love of horses. Giddyup! Ideal for children aged 5-12.