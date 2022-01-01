Explore the lively world of Lakeside with the Horse Club Mia and Spotty, a fun, educational toy playset from Schleich! Movable Mia figurine can ride, stand and grip! Detachable figurine, saddle, and bridle! 9 pieces.

The Horse Club Mia and Spotty is part of Horse Club. Horse Club is the story of four best friends named Hannah, Sofia, Lisa, and Sarah. These four girls love horses. Each has their own horse, and lives in a beautiful little village called Lakeside. The story of the Horse Club girls is centered around friendship, adventure, and of course, their love of horses. Giddyup! Ideal for children aged 5-12.

Dimensions: 2.165 x 5.906 x 4.528 Inches