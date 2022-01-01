Explore the lively world of Lakeside with the Horse Stall with Arab Horses and Groom, a fun, educational toy playset from Schleich! This 4.331 x 9.055 x 7.48 set is authentically detailed, and is ideal for hours of imaginative play. Detachable roof! Doors can be opened and closed! Customizable stickers for decoration! Horse groom figurine with movable arms that can hold accessories! 26 pieces. The Horse Stall with Arab Horses and Groom is part of Horse Club. Horse Club is the story of four best friends named Hannah, Sofia, Lisa, and Sarah. These four girls love horses. Each has their own horse, and lives in a beautiful little village called Lakeside. The story of the Horse Club girls is centered around friendship, adventure, and of course, their love of horses. Giddyup! Ideal for children aged 5-12.