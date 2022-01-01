Explore the lively world of Lakeside with the Rider Café, a fun, educational toy playset from Schleich! Tom and Emily figurines with movable limbs! Removable waiter's apron! Figurines can grasp accessories! 66 pieces.

The Rider Café is part of Horse Club. Horse Club is the story of four best friends named Hannah, Sofia, Lisa, and Sarah. These four girls love horses. Each has their own horse, and lives in a beautiful little village called Lakeside. The story of the Horse Club girls is centered around friendship, adventure, and of course, their love of horses. Giddyup! Ideal for children aged 5-12.

Dimensions: 4.331 x 11.417 x 9.055 Inches