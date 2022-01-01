Explore the lively world of Lakeside with the Riding Center with Rider and Horses, a fun, educational toy playset from Schleich! This 5.512 x 22.441 x 14.961 set is authentically detailed, and is ideal for hours of imaginative play. Removable roof and paddocks turn into an open riding arena! Movable doors and windows! 44 pieces. The Riding Center with Rider and Horses is part of Horse Club. Horse Club is the story of four best friends named Hannah, Sofia, Lisa, and Sarah. These four girls love horses. Each has their own horse, and lives in a beautiful little village called Lakeside. The story of the Horse Club girls is centered around friendship, adventure, and of course, their love of horses. Giddyup! Ideal for children aged 5-12. Schleich® is a German toy company, and we bring realism to a new level. Our high quality, immersive playworlds open up a world of imaginative possibilities to toddlers and kids through safe and educational play.