Explore the prehistoric world with the Juvenile Tyrannosaurus Rex, a fun, educational toy figurine from Schleich! This toy is authentically detailed, and is ideal for hours of imaginative play. The Juvenile Tyrannosaurus Rex is part of Dinosaurs – a daring collection filled with prehistoric creatures just waiting to be discovered and brought to life. Children will learn about dinosaur species, habitats, traits, and more. Warning: imagination required! Ideal for children aged 4-12.

Dimensions: 2.795 Inch x 9.134 Inch x 3.858 Inch