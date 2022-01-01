Explore the lively world of Lakeside with the Lisa’s Tournament Training with Appaloosas, a fun, educational toy playset from Schleich! Paddock fences and obstacle jump reconfigure for multiple play options! 11 pieces.

The Lisa’s Tournament Training with Appaloosas is part of Horse Club. Horse Club is the story of four best friends named Hannah, Sofia, Lisa, and Sarah. These four girls love horses. Each has their own horse, and lives in a beautiful little village called Lakeside. The story of the Horse Club girls is centered around friendship, adventure, and of course, their love of horses. Giddyup! Ideal for children aged 5-12.

Dimensions: 2.047 x 9.646 x 7.48 Inches