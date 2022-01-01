This rainbow unicorn lives on a grassy plain by the rainbow river. In the light of the morning sun, the mane of this magical creature gleams in all the colors of the rainbow. Like most unicorns, it is very shy. The handful of lucky individuals who have seen them report that they are incredibly colorful and graceful. And they tell tales of gemstones in all the colors of the rainbow that adorn the flanks of the magical unicorns. Many mysterious tales are told about these creatures-and nobody knows whether the tales are true. But all the tales agree that the rainbow unicorns are incredibly beautiful and magical creatures.

Model: 70524

In-Package Dimensions: 5.9 Inch x 3.34 Inch x 7.08 Inch

In-Package Weight: 0.46 Pound