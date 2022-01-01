Explore the farm with the Tractor with Trailer, a fun, educational toy playset from Schleich! Movable front loader with functioning shovel! Trailer can be tilted! 8 pieces.

The Tractor with Trailer is part of Farm World – a fresh play world built around realistic animals and playsets depicting life on the farm. The farmer begins every day by tending to his animals very early in the morning. The farmer’s children, Ben and Sarah, love to play in their Treehouse. What exciting adventures will happen on the farm today? Come join the fun! Ideal for pre-school children aged 3-8.

Dimensions: 6.496 x 15.354 x 9.055 Inches