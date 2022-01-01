The Schleich figures are modelled with attention to detail, hand-painted with care, and provide educationally valuable playtime. Triceratops were one of the last large dinosaurs. Despite being an herbivore, it had a total of up to 800 teeth, which constantly grew back. Nonetheless, it was incapable of chewing food, as its jaw could not move from side to side. It would use its teeth to cut up palm leaves and ferns.

Model: 15000