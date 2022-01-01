Explore the prehistoric world with the Red T-Rex, a fun, educational toy figurine from Schleich! This toy is authentically detailed, and is ideal for hours of imaginative play. The Red T-Rex is just waiting to be discovered and brought to life. Children will learn about dinosaur species, habitats, traits, and more. Warning: imagination required! Ideal for children aged 4-12.

In-Package Weight: 0.624 Pound

Dimensions: 3.74 Inch x 11.024 Inch x 5.512 Inch

Model: 72068