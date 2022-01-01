The Schleich figures are modelled with attention to detail, hand-painted with care, and provide educationally valuable playtime. The Tyrannosaurus rex looked very menacing, but was hardly capable of using it short front legs equipped with two claws, as they could not even reach its mouth. The Tyrannosaurus rex was probably not a particularly good hunter, but rather a scavenger that fed on what other animals left behind. It had over fifty teeth, but it didn't use them to chew, but to tear, swallowing its food in large pieces. To better perceive depths while hunting for food, the eyes of the Tyrannosaurus rex were pointed forwards, allowing the field of vision of its eyes to overlap.

Model: 14587