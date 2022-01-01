Explore the wild with the Dinghy with Ranger, a fun, educational toy playset from Schleich! 11 pieces.

The Dinghy with Ranger is part of Wild Life, where brave Ranger Tom and his sidekick meerkat Ted travel the world and record their animal encounters in a journal. Ranger Tom travels in many different vehicles, including a helicopter, truck, and quad bike! Where will they go next? Come join the adventure! Ideal for pre-school children aged 3-8.

Dimensions: 4.331 x 9.055 x 7.48 Inches