Explore the wild with the Quad Bike with Trailer and Ranger, a fun, educational toy playset from Schleich! This set is authentically detailed, and is ideal for hours of imaginative play.

The Quad Bike with Trailer and Ranger is part of Wild Life, where brave Ranger Tom and his sidekick meerkat Ted travel the world and record their animal encounters in a journal. Ranger Tom travels in many different vehicles, including a helicopter, truck, and quad bike! Where will they go next? Come join the adventure! Ideal for pre-school children aged 3-8.

Cage hatch can be opened and closed

Removable trailer

Wheels really work

Dimensions: 4.33 Inch x 9.06 Inch x 7.48 Inch