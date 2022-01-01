Explore the wild with the Big Truck Animal Rescue, a fun, educational toy playset from Schleich! Rotating crane! Removable container! Truck with loading ramp! Moving winch! Cage fits inside truck! Truck wheels really move! 10 pieces.

The Big Truck Animal Rescue is part of Wild Life, where brave Ranger Tom and his sidekick meerkat Ted travel the world and record their animal encounters in a journal. Ranger Tom travels in many different vehicles, including a helicopter, truck, and quad bike! Where will they go next? Come join the adventure! Ideal for pre-school children aged 3-8.

Dimensions: 4.331 x 15.354 x 9.055 Inches