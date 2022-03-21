Schmidt’s Sage + Vetiver Natural Deodorant is formulated for men and women without aluminum, certified vegan by Vegan Action and Leaping Bunny cruelty-free, and offers all-day odor protection. Luxurious, long-lasting scent made with natural fragrance—an elegant scent made with sharp and sheer notes of vetiver grass, paired with delicate tea and spicy fruit. This baking soda-free, hemp seed oil natural deodorant actually works, and is made with plant-based oils and butters as well as vitamin E. Schmidt’s gender neutral fragrances are never synthetic, always made with plant isolates and essential oils like tea tree and lavender. Our natural deodorant formula helps neutralize odor and keep you fresh, with magnesium and without baking soda. All of our Schmidt’s natural deodorant sticks require only a small amount of application for great results. To use, hold the product momentarily to skin to soften on contact with body heat. Gently apply a small amount to dry, clean underarms to keep you feeling fresh all day.

Proven Protection – Our award-winning deodorants are for every body

Natural Fragrance – A natural scent with essential oils that's an elegant scent made with sharp and sheer notes of vetiver grass, paired with delicate tea and spicy fruit

Great Value – Our 3.25 ounce baking soda free 3-packs offers 20 percent larger size per stick for almost half the price of our competitors

Plant Based Ingredients – Formulated for your sensitive skin, using ingredients such as activated charcoal, magnesium and essential oils like tea tree and lavender

Aluminum Free

All Natural Deodorant That Works – Schmidt's Sage and Vetiver helps neutralize odor and keep you fresh, enriched with hemp seed oil and magnesium

Fights Body Odor – 1-2 swipes is all you need for all day protection with just a small amount. Before applying, hold product to skin to soften the oils on contact with body heat