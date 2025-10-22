Really Natural. Really Works. Schmidt’s® Charcoal and Magnesium is the first Ecocert Certified Natural Deodorant in the US — Formulated with certified 100% natural origin ingredients, this natural deodorant for women and men is made without aluminum, and is certified vegan by Vegan Action and Leaping Bunny certified cruelty-free. Our natural deodorant formula helps neutralize odor and keep you fresh, enriched with magnesium, and offers all-day 24 hour odor protection while being gentle on skin.

Schmidt’s is made with plant-based oils and butters like coconut oil, jojoba seed oil, and shea moisture butter, as well as vitamin E. Luxurious, long-lasting scents made with 100% natural origin fragrance are never synthetic, always made with plant isolates and essential oils like tea tree oil, jasmine oil, and lavender oil. All of our Schmidt’s natural deodorant sticks require only a small amount of application for great results.

To use, hold the product momentarily to skin to soften on contact with body heat. Gently apply a small amount to dry, clean underarms to keep you feeling fresh all day. 1-2 swipes for application are all you need. The non-greasy and non-sticky feel allows the deodorant to be easily absorbed. Do not apply to irritated, damaged or freshly shaved skin.