Schmidt’s Charcoal + Magnesium Natural Deodorant for women and men is formulated without aluminum using only the best plant-based ingredients. Schmidt's vegan deodorant is certified vegan by Vegan Action and Leaping Bunny cruelty-free, and offers all-day odor protection. Luxurious, long-lasting scent made with natural fragrance—a scent that's reminiscent of freshly fallen rain. Yes, this natural deodorant actually works, and is made with plant-based oils and butters like coconut oil, jojoba seed oil, and shea butter, as well as vitamin E. Schmidt’s gender-neutral natural fragrances are never synthetic, always made with plant isolates and essential oils like tea tree and lavender. Our natural deodorant formula helps neutralize odor and keep you fresh, with magnesium and baking soda. All of our Schmidt’s natural deodorant sticks require only a small amount of application for great results. To use, hold the deodorant stick momentarily to skin to soften on contact with body heat. Gently apply a small amount to dry, clean underarms to keep you feeling fresh all day.

Fights Body Odor – 1-2 swipes is all you need for all-day protection with just a small amount. Before applying, hold charcoal deodorant stick to skin to soften the oils on contact with body heat.

Natural Fragrance – This charcoal deodorant features a natural scent made with essential oils that's reminiscent of freshly fallen rain

Plant-Based Ingredients – Schmidt's deodorant without aluminum uses ingredients such as activated charcoal, magnesium and essential oils like tea tree and lavender

Really Natural, Really Works – Schmidt's Charcoal and Magnesium aluminum free deodorant helps neutralize odor and keep you fresh, enriched with magnesium and activated charcoal

Vegan Deodorant – All Schmidt's deodorant are certified vegan by Vegan Action and Leaping Bunny cruelty-free with 24-hour odor protection