Schmidt's® Aluminum-Free 24-Hour Odor Protection Rose & Vanilla Vegan Natural Deodorant Stick
2.65 ozUPC: 0085913900608
- To apply: Hold product momentarily to skin to soften the oils on contact with body heat. Gently apply a small amount to underarms (1-2 swipes will do!), and enjoy.
- Non-greasy, non-sticky feel. Easily absorbed and goes on smooth. This condensed formula (no fillers!) requires only a small amount to get results.
- Free of aluminum salts, propylene glycol, parabens, and phthalates, and artificial fragrance.
- Luxurious, long-lasting scent made with natural fragrance—a heavenly bouquet of roses with hints of sweet, warming vanilla.
- Helps neutralize odor and keep you fresh.
- Certified Vegan and Cruelty Free.